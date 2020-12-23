Vols J.T. Shrout enters the transfer portal

Knoxville, TN — For the second time since Sunday the Tennessee Volunteers have lost another quarterback after J.T. Shrout entered the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Shrout joined Jarrett Guarantano who entered the transfer portal immediately after Tennessee lost to Texas A&M on Saturday.

Shrout completed 24 of 42 passes for 315 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions in four games.

He split time with Harrison Bailey in the final three games, as coach Jeremy Pruitt indicated the Vols were “looking for the future” at quarterback.

Bailey and Brian Maurer are the only scholarship quarterbacks currently on Tennessee’s roster.