JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The NCAA Tournament brackets were announced on Sunday with Tennessee earning a three seed while Virginia Tech being named an 11th seed.

The Volunteers will square off against Longwood in Indianapolis on Thursday. The Lancers sport a 26-6 record and got their ticket to the Big Dance by winning the Big South Conference tournament. Longwood is currently riding an eight-game winning streak with this being the programs first time to the NCAA Tournament.

The Hokies have a bit of more familiar opponent with the Blacksburg squad drawing sixth-ranked Texas. The Longhorns have a 21-11 record while their Big 12 Conference Tournament came to an end in the first round with a 65-60 loss to TCU. The Austin team is making their 33rd trip to the Big Dance.