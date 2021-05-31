Vols handed third overall seed, Wright St., Duke, Liberty coming to Knoxville

The tournament kicks off with Duke and Liberty playing at noon, Tennessee-Wright State square off at 6 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee baseball team will treat Knoxville to its first regional action since 2005, which also happens to be the last time the Volunteers were in the College World Series.

The NCAA tournament bracket was revealed on Monday with Wright State, Duke and Liberty each making the trek to the Volunteer state.

Tony Vitello and his squad will square off against Wright State on Friday at 6 p.m. The Ohio squad won the Horizon League title with a 35-11 record. The Vols actually lost a series to the Raiders last season, which marked the final series of the year before Covid ended the season.

Liberty is coming into the NCAA tournament as Atlantic Sun champions and finished with a 39-14 record. The Flames and Volunteers were in the same regional two years ago and split a pair of games.

Duke bolstered its postseason resume when the Blue Devils were able to hold off NC State for the ACC Championship. The North Carolina squad is bringing plenty of momentum into the Big Dance with a 32-20 mark and a 12-game win streak.