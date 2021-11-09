Vols breaks three-point record in season-opening win over UT-Martin

Sports

Tennessee connected on 17 three's in the Volunteers 28-point victory over the Skyhawks

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi each scored 20 points, leading No. 18 Tennessee to a 90-62 season-opening win over Tennessee-Martin.

Chandler, regarded as the top high school point guard in the country last year, shot 7 for 10 from the field and had four assists. Vescovi, a holdover from last season, tied a career high with six 3-pointers.

KK Curry scored 15 points to lead the Skyhawks. KJ Simon added 14 points and David Didenko 11.

The Volunteers look to keep it rolling when they host ETSU on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story