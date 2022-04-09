KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee baseball team continues to rewrite the record books with the Vols chalking up an 11-4 victory over Missouri Saturday night, starting the conference season with an 11-0 record.

The Tigers snatched the upper hand by scoring two runs in the first inning, but the Volunteers bounced back with back-to-back-to-back homeruns from Trey Lipscomb, Jorel Ortega and Evan Russell in the second inning.

Missouri captured the lead right back by chalking up two runs in the third. The Volunteers took over in the bottom of the sixth. Jordan Beck hammered a grand slam to left field giving Big Orange a 7-4 lead. Tony Vitello and his squad rang up three runs in the seventh and one in the eighth.

The win moves the Knoxville squad to 30-1 on the season and 11-0 in the SEC. The Volunteers are on a 22-game winning streak and have belted 75 homeruns.

Tennessee looks to bring out the brooms on Sunday with the first pitch scheduled for 12:30 p.m.