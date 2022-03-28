KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Following an emphatic series sweep of top-ranked Ole Miss over the weekend, Tennessee is now considered the best team in the nation by two major college baseball polls.

The Vols improved their record to 23-1 on the season and 6-0 in conference play, outscoring the Rebels 26-7 over three games in Oxford. The three consecutive victories marked the first time in program history that the Vols have ever swept a top-ranked team.

Their lone loss on the season came in the Shriners College Classic against Texas on March 4.

Tennessee shot to the top of two major polls following the sweep. The Vols went No. 1 on Baseball America Top 25 rankings for the first time in the 42-year history of the poll. D1Baseball.com, another major poll, ranked Tennessee as the best in the county for the first time in their eight-year history.

It’s the sixth win over opponents ranked No.1 in any poll since head coach Tony Vitello took over in 2018. UT is 6-6 in games against top-ranked teams in that span.

Vitello could move into sole possession of third-most career wins in program history with a win over Western Carolina on Wednesday.

Tennessee will look to extend their unbeaten run in SEC play when they travel to Nashville for a 3-game series against Vanderbilt this weekend. The Commodores are currently ranked ninth by D1Baseball and 11th by Baseball America.