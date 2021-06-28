Vitello has verbal agreement with UT on ‘some things’ on new contract

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s no surprise that Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello is in contract talks with the school after leading the Volunteers to their best record since 1995 and the programs first College World Series appearance since 2005.

The two sides are still discussing a new contract and it sounds like they’re making steps in the right direction. During a radio show appearance Monday night, Vitello said he has a verbal agreement with UT on ‘some things’ and he is in ‘constant communication’ with UT on contract and stadium improvements, along with other things.

Tennessee reached the SEC Tournament title game for the first time since 1984, along with earning the No.3 national seed in the the NCAA tournament.