KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee manager Tony Vitello got tossed during a first inning altercation Saturday night with the Volunteers snapping their two game skid with a 9-2 victory over Alabama at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Head Vol got into a heated argument at the end of the first inning with the third base umpire after pitching coach Frank Anderson got tossed during the same sequence. Anderson ran onto the field after starting pitcher Chase Dollander was hit with a line drive. Anderson was emotionally frustrated with the Alabama dugout after Dollander was hit by the line drive.

It was a one-run game in the sixth after Alabama third baseman Zane Denton blasted a two-run shot. The Volunteers rattled off six-straight runs including three in the sixth along with the eighth.

Right fielder Jordan Beck finished the night with three RBI’s on two homeruns. First baseman Luc Lipcius also left the yard.

Tennessee looks to pick up the series win on Sunday at 1 p.m.