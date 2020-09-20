Virignia High, Tennessee High showdown suspended through the next two seasons

The Brisol based rivalry dates all the way back to 1911 with 110 meetings between the squads

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the areas oldest rivalries is taking a break for the next couple of seasons as it was announced Tennessee High and Virginia High aren’t competing in 2021 and 2022.

The teams were already going to miss the 2020 showdown due to the Virginia High School League moving their season back because of COVID-19.

The series goes all the way back to 1911 and the only other time these squads didn’t meet on the gridiron was in 1943, which was the result of World War II. Tennessee High owns the all-time series with the Vikings leading 75-30-5, including capturing the last eight games.

Enrollment and size could impact future showdowns between these teams as Virginia High has nearly 650 students, while competing in the second-smallest VHSL class. Tennessee High almost features 1,200 students and battles in the second-largest TSSAA class.

It’s unknown what the ruling is for any games after the 2022 season.