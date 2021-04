CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Battle of Hawkins County is one of the best football rivalries in Northeast Tennessee, but that rivalry extends to all of Cherokee and Volunteer's teams.

The baseball rivalry means a ton to both squads, with the Falcons winning Game 1 on Monday in Rogersville. The Chiefs got revenge Tuesday night in Church Hill, winning a tight 4-2 ballgame.