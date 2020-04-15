Virginia Tech’s James Mitchell staying sharp this spring

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Virginia Tech and Union alum James Mitchell should be in the midst of practice and gearing up for the Hokies spring game on April 18.

Instead, the junior and the rest of his teammates are left waiting on the sidelines due to the Coronavirus. Mitchell had a breakout season in 2019, catching 21 passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns. He even wore Coach’s Beamer’s number 25 jersey against Pittsburgh on November 23.

Mitchell is just the tip of the iceberg for Hokies returning talent. Also returning to Tech’s squad this season is starting redshirt junior quarterback Hendon Hooker, who also finished as the teams second-leading rusher. Hooker’s main target, Tre Turner, is coming back as he finished with 553 yards and four touchdowns.

This type of returning talent gives the Hokies plenty of confidence, something teams need during these tough times.

“We have a talented group of players coming back. That is another reason (Fuente’s) not worried about the pandemic going on because we know we have a lot of older guys coming back who want to go out there and compete at the highest level for championships,” Mitchell said.

Virginia Tech lost a key piece to the coaching staff with Bud Foster stepping down after 33 years as a Hokies coach, but they’ve got plenty of aspects to build on for this season.

“I think we are headed in the right direction I think we took a step last season and we are starting to take a step in the offseason because we were getting excited and getting ready for spring ball,” Mitchell said.

The Hokies kick off the season when they host Liberty on September 5.