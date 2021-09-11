Virginia Tech’s ground game runs over Middle Tennessee

The Hokies tallied 224 rushing yards in the 35-14 victory over the Blue Raiders

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Tech’s steady influx of points was too much for Middle Tennessee to handle as the 19th-ranked Hokies stayed undefeated with a 35-14 win Saturday afternoon at Lane Stadium.

The Blue Raiders couldn’t find an answer for Tech’s rushing attack, which chalked up 224 total yards. No back had more than 53 yards, but four Hokies had at least 30 rushing yards. Raheem Blackshear led the way with 53 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns. Connor Blumrick and Jalen Holston each tallied one score.

Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister completed 14 passes on 24 attempts with 142 yards and one touchdown. His favorite target was Tre Turner who caught four balls for 67 yards. Tayvion Robinson was the lone wide out to catch a touchdown.

The Blue Raiders gunslinger Bailey Hockman chalked up 207 yards, along with a touchdown and interception a piece. Jimmy Marshall was the top producing wide out with 111 yards on eight catches. Amir Rasul was the top feature back, who carried the ball 14 times for 39 yards.

Virginia Tech will battle for the Black Diamond Trophy when the Hokies travel to West Virginia next Saturday.