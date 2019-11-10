Virginia Tech takes down Wake Forest to become bowl-eligible

Going to bowl games is nothing new for Virginia Tech. The Hokies hold the longest active streak at 26 years, which also happens to be the fifth longest all time.

Saturday, Virginia Tech had the chance to extend that streak if it was able to topple Wake Forest

Before the game even started, it was emotional with longtime coach Bud Foster being honored before the game.

The defense made sure the defensive coordinator looked good the right way by holding the Demon Deacons to 301 total yards.

“They couldn’t get the running game started that was critical. The quarterback just never got into a rhythm, he’s completed 70% of his passes or so, what was he 16 for 35 or something like that?

“They made some plays throughout the course of the game, but we were right there throughout the entire game making them earn every completion and every yard.”

Aside from shutting down Wake Forest, the Virginia Tech offense exploded with 470 total yards, including 228 on the ground.

“I mean it was kind of a group effort there. Having Hendon, we certainly don’t want Hendon to carry the ball 30 times a game, but having a guy that can carry the ball a little bit adds to the dimension to help the rushing attack.”

“Coach Fuente has kind of reminded us that it was going to be a lot of change in possessions, so I’m just trying to stay level headed throughout the whole game was the ideal plan.”

With Hooker and the offense running on all cylinders and the defense holding its own, the 36-17 victory over the No. 22 Demon Deacons was the perfect way to honor Foster’s career.

“He’s one of the best men I’ve ever met in my life and I promise you, he’ll make you just want to…(sigh), but you got to know at the end of the day, he’s getting the best out of you.”

“The relationships you develop is what I’m going to miss. Not just with the players, but the coaching staff. We’ve been fortunate here that we haven’t had a lot of turnover over the years and I’ve worked with some of the best people in the Buisness.”