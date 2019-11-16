Virginia Tech Steam Rolls Georgia Tech

The Hokies defense held Georgia Tech to 134 total yards in the 45-0 win

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJHL) – Virginia Tech held Georgia Tech to 134 total yards, while the Hokies chalked up 461 yards in the 45-0 victory over the Yellow Jackets Saturday afternoon at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Virginia Tech redshirt sophomore quarterback Hendon Hooker earned 159 passing yards and one touchdown on nine of 13 passing. Freshman running back Keshawn King and sophomore tight end James Mitchell each finished with over 80 yards of receiving. The Hokies also had three running backs tally over 40 rushing yards.

Justin Fuente and his squad look for their third-straight win when they host Pittsburgh for the final home game.