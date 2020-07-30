Virginia Tech star CB Farley to skip college football season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Virginia Tech star cornerback Caleb Farley won’t play for the Hokies this season, making him the most notable major-college football player to opt out because of concerns about the coronavirus.

The redshirt junior from Hickory, North Carolina, revealed his decision in a video posted to social media.

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound Farley is considered one of the nation’s top defensive backs. He said he’s forgoing the season “due to uncertain health conditions and regulations and all the other opt-outs going on in football right now.”

The first-team all conference cornerback led the ACC with 16 passes deflected, while also chalking up 14 solo tackles, four interceptions and one touchdown last season.

