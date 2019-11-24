Virginia Tech Shutouts Pittsburgh for Third-Straight Win

The Hokies hold the Panthers to 177 total yards in the 28-0 win

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Tech stretched its shutout streak to nine quarters after dismantling Pittsburgh 28-0 Saturday afternoon at Lane Stadium.

The Hokies defense held the Panthers 177 total yards and only surrendered eight first downs. The aerial attack shined for Justin Fuente with sophomore Hendon Hooker recording 153 yards and two touchdowns with just three incompletions. The Hokies registered 110 rushing yards with three players going over 25 yards.

Virginia Tech has a crucial showdown with longtime rival Virginia with the winner of that showdown punching their ticket to the ACC title game.