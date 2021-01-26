Virginia Tech indefinitely suspends guard Tyrece Radford

The redshirt sophomore has started all 14 games and is second on the team in points (11.1)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech says Tyrece Radford has been indefinitely suspended from all team activities. In a release Monday school official said Radford failed to uphold “the high standards Virginia Tech has for its students and athletes.”

The release also stated there would be no further comment until the matter has been resolved. Radford is a redshirt sophomore and has started all 14 games so far for the No. 20 Hokies. The 6-foot-2 guard from Baton Rouge, Louisiana is second on the team in scoring and rebounding.