Virginia Tech in the spotlight at the ACC Media Day in Charlotte

Charlotte, NC — The A-C-C kickoff event in Charlotte concluded today with the league’s coastal division schools taking center stage… and that meant it was time for Virginia Tech to take the podium.

The Hokies are coming off their first losing season in over two decades, so obviously, their goal in 2019 is to back to charlotte for the A-C-C championship.

Hokies head coach Justin Fuente enters his fourth season at the helm. His 25 wins at tech so far are the most among active A-C-C coaches in their first three years, but Fuente knows 2019 has to be better.

Fuente: “It wasn’t good enough, we know that. We can blame it on anything we want, everybody knows what it is. The bottom line is that doesn’t matter. We have a job to do. We have a level of expectation that we’re supposed to live up to. In the same breath, there are a lot of things to be proud of I’m sure I have ever seen a group go through as much and continue to battle as hard as our kids did, now what are we going to do.”