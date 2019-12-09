Virginia Tech Heading to Charlotte for the Belk Bowl

The third-longest bowl game streak in college football history continues on New Year's Eve

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The nation’s leading bowl streak will make its way to Charlotte as Virginia Tech battles Kentucky in the Belk Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

The Hokies are coming into this showdown winning three out of the last four, but fell in a thrilling game against Virginia in the regular season finale.

This is the first meeting between these two squads since 1987 when the Hokies fell 14-7 in Lexington during Frank Beamer’s first season.

The last time Tech battled in the Belk Bowl was in 2016 and it was one of the most exciting contests in school history. The Hokies trailed Arkansas 24-0 at halftime, but Justin Fuente and his squad rattled off 35 unanswered points for a 35-24 victory, the largest second-half comeback in school history.

Virginia Tech and Kentucky kick off at noon on ESPN.