Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young receives contract extension

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Mike Young was able to lead the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team to the NCAA tournament in just his second season and the school rewarded the Virginia native with a three-year contract extension Monday.

The Emory and Henry graduate will be under contract for the Hokies through the the 2026-27 season. Tech finished this past year with a 15-7 record, including 9-4 in the ACC.

The Hokies were able to find success this season despite having seven games cancelled this year. Young and his team were the No.3 seed in the ACC tournament this season, their best seed since the Hokies were the No. 3 seed in 2007. The Blacksburg squad finished in the 25 spot in the final AP Rankings.

Smith’s team wasn’t the only aspect earning accolades, but the former Wofford head coach as well. He was named the conference’s coach of the year, receiving 26 votes, which was two more than Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton.

There’s a good chance the Hokies can reach the same type of success next season with the team set to return four starters, including Keve Aluma, Tyrece Radford, Nahiem Alleyne and Justyn Mutts.