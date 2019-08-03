Virginia Tech football players will draw motivation from Bud Foster retirement

Blacksburg, VA — The college football season also kicked off this afternoon for the Virginia Tech Hokies, who were back in action today with their first fall football practice.

The Hokies are looking to rebound from their first losing season in two decades.

And their motivation came less than 24 hours ago when defensive coordinator Bud Foster announced his retirement at the end of the 2019 season.

“(DAX HOLLIFIELD/LB) I work my tail off everyday I’m a 110 percent. I was going 100 percent already but now I’m definitely going to give everything I’ve got this year.”

“(JARROD HEWITT/DL) That just adds to the fire man we’re just ready to go and I can’t wait to just come out here everyday and just dedicate this season to him.”

“(DEVON LINDSAY/DB) That season last year was unacceptable. We know that and we know going into the season we have to work ten times or twenty times harder than we ever did.