Virginia Tech bounces back by taking down Boston College

The Hokies were led by quarterback Hendon Hooker, who chalked up 275 total yards and four scores in the 40-14 victory

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Tech fell behind 21-0 to fifth-ranked North Carolina last week before scoring its first points in the second quarter, but the Hokies didn’t waste anytime on Saturday and never trailed after 8:53 left in the second quarter in their 40-14 home victory.

Hendon Hooker started for Tech and did a tremendous job under center, especially on the ground. The junior quarterback chalked up 164 rushing yards with three touchdowns, along with 111 passing yards and another score. Also helping Hooker along the way was running back Khalil Herbert who racked up 143 yards on 18 carries.

After surrendering over 650 yards to the Tar Heels, the Hokies buckled down, but not too much as the Eagles recorded 461 total yards. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec was the bright spot for Boston College, who tossed for 345 yards and two touchdowns and interceptions apiece.

Virginia Tech looks to keep the momentum going when they travel to Wake Forest next Saturday. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN3.