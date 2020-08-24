Virginia Tech adds Illinois State transfer cornerback Devin Taylor

The Michigan native was an all-conference selection for the Redbirds

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Tech secondary needed a boost after potential first round draft pick and defensive back Caleb Farely decided he’s opting out of this season earlier and coach Fuente delivered that assistance.

Former Illinois State cornerback Devin Taylor decided he’s coming to Blacksburg, which will bolster the Hokies defense.

Taylor led the Missouri Valley Football Conference with 24 passes defended in 2019, including a league-high 19 breakups. He finished the season ranked sixth in the FCS in passes defended with 1.6 per game on his way to First Team All-Conference honors. The Lansing, Michigan native was also named a third-team FCS All-American by Phil Steele.



Taylor led ISU and tied for third in the Missouri Valley with five interceptions during his junior season in 2019 and was fifth on the team with 65 total tackles. He played in 35 contests for the Redbirds, registering 80 tackles, nine INTs, 31 passes defended and one sack.

He also has experience training with NFL wide receivers, including seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown.