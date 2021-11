Nine games feature at least one area team with four contests taking place in both Class 1 and 2

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The following first rounds games in the Virginia State High School Football playoffs are as follows.

Class 1:

Honaker vs. Holston

Eastside vs. Twin Springs

Twin Valley vs. Patrick Henry

Grundy vs. Chilhowie

Class 2:

Lee vs. Graham

Virginia High vs. Union

Tazewell vs. Wise Central

Ridgeview vs. Richlands

Class 3:

Northside vs. Abingdon