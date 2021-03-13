Virginia Kickoff: Union, Tazewell, Patrick Henry pick up Saturday wins

RICHLANDS, Va. (WJHL) – The ‘Backyard Brawl’ is a fierce rivalry in Tazewell County between Tazewell and Richlands high schools. It’s a rivalry won by Richlands in each of the last 17 games, until this year.

The Bulldogs pulled off the 21-19 road win at Ernie Hicks Stadium, after Gavin Nunley connected with Josiah Jordan for a long touchdown late in the 4th quarter to take a 21-12 lead.

They call this one the ‘Backyard Brawl!’ Tazewell vs. Richlands, a rivalry dominated by Richlands in the last 17 years but Tazewell pulled out a thrilling 21-19 win this afternoon! Head to https://t.co/LvCSgUD0eC right now for HIGHLIGHTS. @WJHL11 @TAZHIGHSCHOOL @RichlandsHigh pic.twitter.com/q77NnoU8b8 — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) March 14, 2021

The Blue Tornado came right back and scored one with a TD from Gavin Cox to Jake Altizer with under a minute left, but the ensuing onside kick was recovered by Tazewell to wrap it up.

In the Mountain 7, Union continued its winning way by taking down John Battle, 33-12. The Bears improve to 3-0 and have a massive matchup with Abingdon next week which likely determines the regular season conference title.

Also, Patrick Henry took down Honaker 38-13 in a strong road win to improve playoff position, now sitting at 2-1 on the year.

Check out highlights of these games in the videos above!