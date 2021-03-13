Virginia Kickoff: Union, Tazewell, Patrick Henry pick up Saturday wins

RICHLANDS, Va. (WJHL) – The ‘Backyard Brawl’ is a fierce rivalry in Tazewell County between Tazewell and Richlands high schools. It’s a rivalry won by Richlands in each of the last 17 games, until this year.
The Bulldogs pulled off the 21-19 road win at Ernie Hicks Stadium, after Gavin Nunley connected with Josiah Jordan for a long touchdown late in the 4th quarter to take a 21-12 lead.
The Blue Tornado came right back and scored one with a TD from Gavin Cox to Jake Altizer with under a minute left, but the ensuing onside kick was recovered by Tazewell to wrap it up.
In the Mountain 7, Union continued its winning way by taking down John Battle, 33-12. The Bears improve to 3-0 and have a massive matchup with Abingdon next week which likely determines the regular season conference title.
Also, Patrick Henry took down Honaker 38-13 in a strong road win to improve playoff position, now sitting at 2-1 on the year.
Check out highlights of these games in the videos above!