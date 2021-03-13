Virginia Kickoff: Union, Tazewell, Patrick Henry pick up Saturday wins

Virginia Kickoff

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHLANDS, Va. (WJHL) – The ‘Backyard Brawl’ is a fierce rivalry in Tazewell County between Tazewell and Richlands high schools. It’s a rivalry won by Richlands in each of the last 17 games, until this year.

The Bulldogs pulled off the 21-19 road win at Ernie Hicks Stadium, after Gavin Nunley connected with Josiah Jordan for a long touchdown late in the 4th quarter to take a 21-12 lead.

The Blue Tornado came right back and scored one with a TD from Gavin Cox to Jake Altizer with under a minute left, but the ensuing onside kick was recovered by Tazewell to wrap it up.

In the Mountain 7, Union continued its winning way by taking down John Battle, 33-12. The Bears improve to 3-0 and have a massive matchup with Abingdon next week which likely determines the regular season conference title.

Also, Patrick Henry took down Honaker 38-13 in a strong road win to improve playoff position, now sitting at 2-1 on the year.

Check out highlights of these games in the videos above!

You can find Michael Epps on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories