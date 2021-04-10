Virginia Kickoff: Union stuns top-seeded Graham, advances to face Wise Central in 2nd round

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WJHL) – The Union High School football team drew a tough draw to start postseason play. As the No. 4 seed, they had to travel to No. 1 seed Graham, who was undefeated on the year. Not anymore.

The Bears stunned the G-Men, 30-24 on a last second touchdown by Johnny Satterfield, taking a pitch carry 59 yards for the winning score as time expired.

Looks like Union is moving on!! @unionfootball20 pulls off the upset on the road in the 1st round of the playoffs over Graham, a big time high school football program! More on this later on @WJHL11! @UnionSportsN @unionbearslive https://t.co/akP40J2oMM — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) April 10, 2021

Union had high hopes for home field advantage in the playoffs, starting the season 3-0 before back-to-back losses to Abingdon and Wise Central. The Bears responded with a nonconference win at Eastside to close out the regular season at 4-2.

REGION D CHAMPIONSHIP



CENTRAL VS UNION



Friday, April 16 at 7:00pm.

Central High School — Union Sports Network (@UnionSportsN) April 10, 2021

Union advances to the 2nd round, but as the lower seed will stay on the road and travel to Wise Central for the Region 2D championship. The Warriors won this matchup just two weeks ago, 27-7 in Big Stone Gap.