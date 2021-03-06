Virginia Kickoff: Union keeps pace in Mountain 7 with win over Gate City

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – The Mountain 7 District regular season race is heating up on the gridiron. With Abingdon knocking off Wise Central Friday night, it was up to Union on Saturday to keep pace for first place and stay undefeated.

The Bears got it done with a strong performance against Gate City, a 26-6 win at Big Blue Country. Zavier Lomax had two touchdowns and Peyton Honeycutt added another score.

Union improves to 2-0, tied with Abingdon who also sits at 2-0. John Battle is hanging around at 1-0 while it powers through a COVID-19 quarantine.

Union and Abingdon are set to square off on March 19 in Big Stone Gap.

In other action, Virginia High made some athletic interceptions in the secondary but still fell to Richlands, 37-0. The game was played at Tennessee High’s Stone Castle.

In the Cumberland District, Thomas Walker took down Rye Cove in a battle of 0-1 teams, 20-14 the score at the Eagles Nest.