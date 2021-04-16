Virginia Kickoff: Union beats Wise Central in Region 2D, Abingdon falls in 3D

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – A regular season matchup between Wise Central and Union just a few weeks ago went Central’s way in a lopsided victory, bumping the Bears down to the No. 4 seed in the Region 2D playoffs.

After pulling off the upset last week at top-seeded Graham on a game winning touchdown, Union’s playoff run continues with a win Friday night over the Warriors to win the Region 2D championship. The Bears get revenge on the Warriors and advance to the state semifinals.

REGION CHAMPS!! The Bears are moving on, the playoff run continues for the 4th-seeded road warriors by beating the Wise Central Warriors, 14-13 at their house! @unionfootball20 wins the Region 2D Championship and advances to the state semifinals! @WJHL11 @UnionSportsN pic.twitter.com/9fgYLx9n2t — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) April 17, 2021

The Bears grabbed a 14-0 lead in the first half, but Central fought back with a touchdown before halftime and another one on the first play of the 3rd quarter on an Ethan Mullins touchdown run.

The Warriors’ extra point was missed to make it 14-13, and that proved to be the difference as Union hung on. Zavier Lomax picked up a couple huge first downs on the final drive to run out the clock.

Another incredible sunset tonight at Wise Central, can’t beat this view and add a Region Championship football game too! @UnionSportsN at @WiseCentral for the Region 2D title! Highlights tonight on @WJHL11! @unionfootball20 @WiseCentralFTBL pic.twitter.com/0zOSapmHKg — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) April 17, 2021

In Region 3D, Abingdon’s season comes to an end with a 26-8 loss at Lord Botetourt.

Check out highlights in the clip above!