Virginia Kickoff: Union beats Wise Central in Region 2D, Abingdon falls in 3D

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – A regular season matchup between Wise Central and Union just a few weeks ago went Central’s way in a lopsided victory, bumping the Bears down to the No. 4 seed in the Region 2D playoffs.
After pulling off the upset last week at top-seeded Graham on a game winning touchdown, Union’s playoff run continues with a win Friday night over the Warriors to win the Region 2D championship. The Bears get revenge on the Warriors and advance to the state semifinals.
The Bears grabbed a 14-0 lead in the first half, but Central fought back with a touchdown before halftime and another one on the first play of the 3rd quarter on an Ethan Mullins touchdown run.
The Warriors’ extra point was missed to make it 14-13, and that proved to be the difference as Union hung on. Zavier Lomax picked up a couple huge first downs on the final drive to run out the clock.
In Region 3D, Abingdon’s season comes to an end with a 26-8 loss at Lord Botetourt.
