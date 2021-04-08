Virginia Kickoff: Lebanon beats Lee in “Plus One” game Thursday night

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – High school football teams that did not make the Virginia VHSL postseason have been scheduling “Plus One” games this week, as an opportunity to play another game since the schedule was condensed this year.

Lee and Lebanon squared off, and it was a battle in the 2nd half. A 21-7 lead was cut in half when Generals quarterback Tanner Laster fumbled the snap but still recovered to throw a pass to Ian Hines who made the completion to convert on 4th down. They would go on to score on a rush from Laster to make it 21-14.

The Pioneers defense held on from there, as Hunter Musick picked off a deep pass early in the 4th quarter. The Generals offense had another chance to tie it late in the 4th quarter and drove it into the redzone before the Pioneers defense got another stop, deflecting a pass in the endzone.

Lebanon then brought the offense on the field with a couple minutes left and sealed the deal as Grayson Olson broke a huge run of over 60 yards.