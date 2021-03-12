Virginia Kickoff: Conference races heating up in spring season’s halfway point

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – The VHSL high school football schedule was condensed for the spring season to make sure schools can still allow kids to play their spring sports. As a result, we’re already at the halfway point of the six-game season.

In the Cumberland District, Eastside has been the team to beat, and kept it going with a 40-14 win over Rye Cove, improving to 3-0 (2-0 region).

The teams right behind the Spartans are J.I. Burton and Thomas Walker, and they faced off in Norton Friday night. Burton came out on top, 40-6 to take control of 2nd place.

In the Mountain 7, Abingdon took care of business against Lee with a 59-3, again showing the Falcons dominance so far this season with a 3-0, 3-0 region record. The other team in first place: Union, who travels to John Battle on Saturday afternoon.

Wise Central lost to Abingdon last week, but had a strong bounce back win over Gate City, 44-12.

Also, Holston took down Northwood 43-7 in a strong road win.

