Virginia Kickoff: Abingdon beats Wise Central to take driver’s seat in Mountain 7

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – The Wise Central High School football team was the preseason pick to win the Mountain 7 conference. Abingdon had something to say about that.

“THEY WERE PRESEASON CHAMPS,” Abingdon players yelled as they wrapped up a 13-7 win over Mountain 7-preseason favorite Wise Central! @RadioAbingdon improves to 2-0 and takes the driver’s seat for 1st place, @WiseCentral drops to 1-1 after the Ridgeview win last week. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/6vkxztKOG2 — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) March 6, 2021

The Falcons won on the Warriors’ home turf, 13-7 in a defensive battle to improve to 2-0 (2-0 M7). Central falls to 1-1 (1-1 M7) after last week’s big win over Ridgeview.

A 7-7 tie game at halftime was split when Abingdon QB Cole Lambert connected with WR Peyton McClanahan on a couple deep balls in the third quarter: one to get the Falcons in the redzone, and another on 4th and goal to score a huge touchdown. A blocked extra point made it a 13-7 game.

Both offenses struggled from that point on, with Wise Central putting together one more solid drive at the end of the 4th quarter with their backs against the wall. Multiple first downs got the Warriors in the redzone, but an interception from Falcons senior middle linebacker Jake Johnson sealed the deal with just two minutes left.

Awesome football game tonight in the Mountain 7 between Abingdon and Wise Central, both teams looking to improve to 2-0 on this young season. Highlights tonight on News Channel 11 Sports! @WJHL11 @RadioAbingdon @WiseCentral @WiseCentralFTBL pic.twitter.com/Q3LNqsrThu — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) March 6, 2021

Multiple Abingdon players were heard yelling “they were preseason champs” in the team’s celebration on the field after the game. John Battle and Union remain as the only undefeated teams with Abingdon in the conference. John Battle is currently in a COVID-19 quarantine and Union faces Gate City on Saturday.

In the Cumberland District, J.I. Burton continued its winning ways over Castlewood by taking the contest, 32-17 up on the Castlewood hill. Trevor Colbertson continues to be a key piece of the Raiders’ offense, notching a touchdown early in the 2nd half. Esau Teasley also grabbed two touchdowns for Burton.

Patrick Henry also took down Rural Retreat, 28-24 for a good showdown in Emory and Chilhowie shutout Northwood, 21-0.