Union preps for state semifinal matchup Saturday afternoon against Appomattox

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – The Union High School football team has been on quite a playoff run, beating Graham and Wise Central to lead them to Saturday’s VHSL Class 2 State Semifinal matchup against Appomattox.

The Bears were the No. 4 seed in Region 2D, pulling off the upset at No. 1 Graham and then winning the Wise County rivalry at No. 2 Central last week. Now, they get to return home since Region D gets to host the state semifinal games this year.

REGION CHAMPS!! The Bears are moving on, the playoff run continues for the 4th-seeded road warriors by beating the Wise Central Warriors, 14-13 at their house! @unionfootball20 wins the Region 2D Championship and advances to the state semifinals! @WJHL11 @UnionSportsN pic.twitter.com/9fgYLx9n2t — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) April 17, 2021

Union and Appomattox take the field at Bullitt Park in downtown Big Stone Gap at 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon in front of 500 fans. If the Bears want to keep this special playoff run going, they have to take down a perennial power in Virginia’s Class 2 football division.

“Appomattox is traditionally a powerhouse in our division they’ve won I think 5 of the last 6 state championships so they’re super athletic very fast they rely on the big play they’re very good on special teams this will be by far the best team we’ve played all year athletically,” Union head football coach Travis Turner said.

A playoff run like this, coming from the last team in the playoffs as the No. 4 seed, has handed the Bears an “underdog” mentality, something they say has helped fuel them to give this community a special playoff run here in April.

“It means a lot to everyone here in Big Stone Gap to play at Bullitt Park it’s a special place down there and getting to play there for a state semifinal game is big for us and it’s important to the community, we’re just looking to do our stuff and pound the run game,” Union junior quarterback Bradley Bunch said.

