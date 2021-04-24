Holston’s historic season ends with loss to Galax in state semifinals

DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) – State powerhouse Galax came into Cavalier Stadium on Friday night and beat Holston, 27-6 in the VHSL Class 1 State Semifinal game. Despite the loss, the Cavs still have a ton to be proud of this season.

Former High School Standout Quaheim Brooks helped make history in basketball and football, winning the district title in both sports. His tremendous play at the quarterback position helped lead the Cavs to a Region 1D title with a win over Castlewood and a default win over J.I. Burton when the Raiders had to forfeit due to a COVID-19 case in their program.

The Cavs hoped to keep this special run going by winning Friday night and making their first state title game in school history, but fell just short. Galax was undefeated on the year and stayed that way as they enter a showdown against undefeated Riverheads in the Class 1 state title game.

A special season for this team and this community comes to a close tonight with a 27-6 loss to Galax in the Class 1 State Semifinal game. They fought hard against the No. 2 team in the state in this division, making it a game in the 4th quarter. @WJHL11 @cavs_fb @CoachPatt11 pic.twitter.com/XutFNGiIUr — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) April 24, 2021

It was a sloppy 1st half with multiple turnovers and penalties, including a touchdown from each team getting taken off the board due to holding penalties back at the line of scrimmage.

The Maroon Tide tallied the first marks on the scoreboard just before halftime as quarterback Cole Pickett called his own number and punched it in. They came out of the break and got the ball first, running a drive that ate up over half of the 3rd quarter clock and finished it with a touchdown pass to take a 14-0 lead.

As the 2nd half progressed, the Cavs turned to the passing game more frequently, allowing Brooks to drop back and pass and start completing some passes downfield. A deep connection with Logan Walden jumpstarted a drive that finished with a Brooks touchdown run, finally scrambling for a good chunk of yardage after the Galax defense contained him for most of the night.

The two-point conversion was no good to make it 14-6, and Galax responded with a drive of just 3 plays that finished with a rushing score to take the momentum right back, going up 21-6. They scored another touchdown late as well.

High school football state semifinals in late April… we’ll take it! Holston (6-1) hosting this @VHSL_ Class 1 State Semifinal against undefeated Galax (8-0). Beautiful night in Damascus as @cavs_fb is looking for its first state title game appearance ever! @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/y9BM4bHZiP — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) April 24, 2021

“I just can’t say enough about our players and our coaches really they did a tremendous job and I’m just extremely proud of them like I said before I’m honored to be their coach these kids have so much heart and they kept fighting and they just came up a few plays short,” Holston head football coach Derrick Patterson said.

Winning the Region 1D title was a huge accomplishment for this program, making the state semifinal game for the first time since 2009 and establishing a revitalized culture under head coach Patterson.

“That was really special winning a district title and a region title they haven’t seen that in a long time so that was very special to them and very special to us a lot of guys are crying right now but we have a lot to smile for really,” Brooks said.

Holston graduates six seniors: Brooks, Ethan Norris, Walden and Tristan Allen at the skill positions, along with Coltin Puckett and Alex Widener on the lines.