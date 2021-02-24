Castlewood takes down Honaker in Russell Co. football rivalry

CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – The ‘Russell County Cup’ is quite an accomplishment for the towns of Castlewood, Honaker and Lebanon. Before last season, Castlewood hadn’t won it since 1998!

The Blue Devils feel a tide turning, as they took down Honaker Tuesday night, 38-0 at B.C White Stadium.

More high school football in Southwest Virginia tonight, Castlewood hosts Honaker in their season openers! This one means a lot to both Russell County schools! Check out highlights tonight on News Channel 11 Sports. @WJHL11 @HonakerTigers @castlewoodlive @Coach_Lark pic.twitter.com/ubmH7vr04D — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) February 24, 2021

Landen Taylor made plays at quarterback for the Blue Devils, making a couple long runs to set up touchdown drives in the second half. MJ Carter followed with a 49-yard TD run in the 3rd quarter, and Jeremiah Allen punched one in from two yards out in the 4th quarter.

Honaker QB Sean Gill made some plays as well. He was under duress for much of the second half by a motivated Castlewood defensive line. Gill is just a freshman, and is sure to still get the Tigers fanbase excited about what could come.

Check out highlights of the game in the video above.