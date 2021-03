BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — With the pandemic in full swing, the dream of fundraising in 2020 was snuffed, but when Bristol Motor Speedway announced NASCAR drivers could race on dirt again for the first time in decades, a fundraising dream was rekindled.

"We really, really have relied on in the past race weekends to, you know, fill the bank account, we are an event fundraising organization and we always have been and so when COVID hit we really kind of had to change our model," said Betsy Holleman, head of development and events for Speedway Children's Charities. "But now we're getting back into the events and this is going to make a huge impact we were used to bringing in about $30,000 with red bucket, and so when we weren't able to send people into the grandstands to solicit donations for Speedway Children's Charities we thought how do we get there. So this is gonna make a huge impact and really kind of fill the void for some of that that we've missed."