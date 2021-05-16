Virginia High’s Camden Jones signs with Emory & Henry volleyball

Camden Jones has signed her letter of intent to continue her educational and volleyball careers at Emory & Henry next fall.

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia High volleyball standout Camden Jones officially took the next step in her career as the Tri-Cities native signed with Emory & Henry Friday afternoon.

The resume for the future Wasp is impressive with Jones being named district player of the year, along with being a member of the all-region and all-state teams.

She could possibly be more successful off the floor with Jones planning on majoring in Biology, while she hopes to get into medical school and become a doctor.