Virginia High’s Camden Jones signs with Emory & Henry volleyball

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia High volleyball standout Camden Jones officially took the next step in her career as the Tri-Cities native signed with Emory & Henry Friday afternoon.
The resume for the future Wasp is impressive with Jones being named district player of the year, along with being a member of the all-region and all-state teams.
She could possibly be more successful off the floor with Jones planning on majoring in Biology, while she hopes to get into medical school and become a doctor.