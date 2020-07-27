Virginia High School League votes to delay all sports, adopt condensed plan for 2020-21 school year

(WFXR) — The Members of the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Executive Committee voted Monday morning to approve a new model for Virginia high school sports for the upcoming school year.

During their morning Zoom call on Monday, July 27, members of the committee voted to approve Model 3 for the reopening for sports and activities for the 2020-2021 school year.

According to officials, this model involves delaying all VHSL sports and adopting the Condensed Interscholastic Plan, which would leave all sports in the season where they are currently aligned for 2020-2021:

Winter season: Dec. 14 to Feb. 20, with the first contest date set for Dec. 28

Fall season: Feb. 15 to May 1, with the first contest date set for March 1

Spring season: April 12 to June 26, with the first contest date set for April 26

