Virginia High School League cancels offseason workouts

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam beginning Phase 1 of Virginia’s reopening plan, the Virginia High School League announced the cancellation of all out-of-season practices and summer activities Friday afternoon.

The current relaxing of the Governor’s stay at home order applies to businesses, which means that schools will remain closed and that trickles down to in-school facilities, which are also shut down.

Ridgeview head coach Todd Tiller, who’s in the first season as the Wolfpacks head coach after Rick Mullins resigned in January, said his team has used numerous training tools to stay sharp.

“We’re doing a lot of the body weight and core stuff like everybody else. We don’t have access to the weight room and a lot of running, but just being able to do that and install the offense and defense,” Tiller said. “We’re getting it to them in Huddle and they’re able to see it.”

Ridgeview finished last season with a 9-3 record, bowing out in the second round of the playoffs with a 14-7 loss to Wise Central. The Wolfpack is led by junior running back Trenton Adkins, who tallied nearly 3,000 rushing yards and 47 touchdowns. The soon-to-be senior has offers from Tennessee, South Carolina, Penn State, West Virginia and Memphis just to name a few.

Even with a dominant player like Adkins back this fall, Tiller knows how tough the start of the season possibly could be when it starts in the fall.

“Of course, everybody’s going through this same thing, so it’s not like we’re behind and everybody else is way ahead,” Tiller said.

According VHSL.com, the first football practice was supposed to start on July 30 and the first games are scheduled to start anywhere in between August 24 through the 29.