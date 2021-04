LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) - High school football teams that did not make the Virginia VHSL postseason have been scheduling "Plus One" games this week, as an opportunity to play another game since the schedule was condensed this year.

Lee and Lebanon squared off, and it was a battle in the 2nd half. A 21-7 lead was cut in half when Generals quarterback Tanner Laster fumbled the snap but still recovered to throw a pass to Ian Hines who made the completion to convert on 4th down. They would go on to score on a rush from Laster to make it 21-14.