The Bearcats take down Union, while the Falcons fly high over Bassett

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both Virginia High and Abingdon showed their dominance Monday night with each team chalking up a 3-0 victory in the regional tournament quarterfinals.

The Bearcats victory over Union lifts the Bristol squad to a 15-0 mark on the season, while also setting up a contest against Wise Central Tuesday night.

Here’s an updated look at the Region 2D 🏐 Bracket heading into Tuesday’s semifinal round ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FlxPUlY3j9 — Bearcat Sports Network (@bearcatnetwork) April 13, 2021

The Falcons dominating performance over Bassett clinched a Region 3D semifinals showdown against Lord Botetourt on Tuesday.