Virginia baseball and softball teams power through conditions for wins

Mountain 7 District baseball teams held a drawing to break three-way tie for second place after Gate City-Wise Central was called

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A handful of Virginia high school baseball and softball teams advanced in their respective district tournaments with victories Friday night.

The Abingdon baseball team saw its undefeated season continue with a dominating performance against John Battle with a 11-2 victory.

Lebanon also had a powerful performance against Friday’s foe with a 8-0 victory over Virginia High.

Gate City and Wise Central were in a heated showdown with the Devils leading 2-0 in the fourth when Mother Nature decided to step in with a rain delay. Following the pause, it was ruled a no contest.

The Ridgeview softball team pulled off an upset, handing John Battle its first loss of the season with a 4-2 victory in the Mountain 7 District tournament championship game. This was the first tournament title in program history.

The Trojans had the Wolfpacks number during the regular season, chalking up 4-3 and 13-3 victories.