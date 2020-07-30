Vikings from Bristol split their championship twin bill with Sevier Co.

Game one went into extra innings, while Sevier County's offense shined in the second showdown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The first two games of the East Tennessee High School Baseball League championship series were split right down the middle with both the Vikings from Bristol and Sevier County each winning a showdown Wednesday night.

The squad from the Tri-Cities captured game one, but the Cavaliers didn’t go down without a fight. These squads were tied up in the fourth and the Vikings sealed the victory with two runs in the ninth to win 6-5.

Sevier County came back with a vengeance in the second game, not only scoring plenty of runs, but also shutting down the Vikings offense. The Cavaliers captured that contest 6-0.

Game three and four take place on Thursday at Cardinal Park with the showdowns getting underway at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.