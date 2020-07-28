VHSL’s ruling on fall sports will have ripple effects for Virginia schools

Football, volleyball among others are slated to start in the middle of February

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Virginia will have football, along with other sports this year, but these just won’t happen this fall.

The Virginia High School League ruled to delay the start of the sports schedule by a vote of 34-1 Monday morning with all fall sports scheduled to start on February 15 and run through May 1.

Ridgeview head coach Todd Tiller wasn’t happy with the league’s decision, but the longer offseason gives his squad more time to prepare.

“We definitely wish we could get a full season in the fall, but with the way things are, the only thing we can control is if we’re ready to play come March,” Tiller said.

Virginia High head coach Mike Crist got positive feedback from his team.

“Our response from our kids and our parents has been pretty good, coaches alike, but with where we are right now this is the best option, so let’s make the best of it,” Crist said.

A study came out in May that showed if Power Five football teams didn’t take the field, the schools could lose somewhere in the neighborhood of $4 billion. High school’s aren’t on that level, but athletic departments know the power of the pigskin.

“Football is our money maker here, it supports 90 percent of the athletics and a lot of the school funds and stuff, you know,” Gate City athletic director Brent Roberts said.