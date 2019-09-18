VFL Grant Williams talks ahead of Boys & Girls Club Champions Dinner

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former University of Tennessee basketball star and current Boston Celtics rookie Grant Williams spoke to WJHL’s Michael Epps Tuesday in Greeneville.

Williams was the keynote speaker at the 19th Annual Champions Dinner for the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County. The event was held at First Baptist Church.

The event began at 6 p.m., which gave Williams an opportunity to talk to WJHL live during the 5:30 p.m. newscast.

Williams was a 1st round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, heading to the Boston Celtics. He was a Unanimous First Team All-American and two-time SEC Player of the Year, leading the Vols to the top of the polls at times this past season. They notched a school-record-tying 31 wins and reached the Sweet Sixteen.

The event is a fundraiser for the organization that serves many children annually throughout Greeneville & Greene County with a variety of after-school, summer and youth sports programs.

