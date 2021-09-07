VFL, former NFL’er Jay Graham making impact on Bucs coaching staff

The former Tennessee running back played six years in the pros

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jay Graham is no stranger to East Tennessee with the Concord, North Carolina native shinning for the Volunteers program from 1993-1996.

After staring in Knoxville, he was drafted by the Ravens in the third round of the 1997 draft. Following his playing days, Graham came back to Knoxville as a graduate assistant.

He then made stops at Chattanooga, UT-Martin, Miami (OH), South Carolina, Florida State, Texas A&M and Alabama. Graham won a national championship with the Seminoles in 2013.

Randy Sanders was reunited with Graham after he hired the former Volunteer to be his special teams coordinator. The head Buccaneer sees this as a huge boost to the program.

“I was able to convince him to come over here and stay in the game and when ever you have a special teams coach that’s been to several big schools, that’s a good thing,” Sanders said. “There is not many ways that could be a negative for you.”