Vescovi leads No. 22 Tennessee over South Carolina 66-46

Forward John Fulkerson chalked up 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in the win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points to help No. 22 Tennessee overcome a sluggish start to beat South Carolina, 66-46, in a Southeastern Conference game Tuesday night.

The Volunteers (11-4, 2-2), who live by the 3-point shot, missed their first five attempts and didn’t hit their first 3-pointer until 2 minutes were left in the first half. The score was tied at 22 when Tennessee went on a 12-2 run that spilled over into the second half.

📊 FINAL NUMBERS 📊



VESCOVI – 14p / 3r / 5a

JAMES – 11p / 12r

ZEIGLER – 11p / 4a / 4s

FULKERSON – 10p / 7r / 2b

CHANDLER – 8p / 5r / 3a

NKAMHOUA – 6p / 4r

BAILEY JR. – 6p pic.twitter.com/TQfiYVMEC1 — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) January 12, 2022

Guard Josiah-Jordan James had 11 points and 12 rebounds to aid the Tennessee effort. James hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first half that gave the Vols a spark. Zakai Zeigler had 11 points and John Fulkerson added 10. James Reese led the Gamecocks (10-5, 1-2) with 15 points.