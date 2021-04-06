Va. Tech’s Gavin Cross hits for the cycle in return to the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Tennessee High and current Virginia Tech baseball standout Gavin Cross had quite the homecoming Tuesday night with the former Viking hitting for the cycle in the Hokies 15-5 victory over ETSU at Thomas Stadium.

The freshman went 4-6 from the dish, driving in seven RBI’s. This type of performance from Cross shouldn’t be a surprise since the outfielder is leading the Hokies in average, runs, hits, homeruns and RBI’s.

“I was hoping that I would even get a chance to hit, because I kind of had a poor at bat in the seventh, whatever inning I struck out,” Cross said. “I just wanted another chance and I was going to get on a first pitch fastball and try to hit it, I just didn’t know what I was going to do to try and hit it in the gap, that was the only problem.”

Does this come as a shock to anyone 👀



– 4 hits

– 7 RBIs

– Hits for the cycle#BIIB pic.twitter.com/UkJFoBKMp5 — Virginia Tech Baseball (@HokiesBaseball) April 7, 2021

“It was pretty fun, I probably had about 10-15 family members there and then all my high school buddies from Tennessee High and Science Hill were in left field messing with me, so the whole thing was fun, it was fun being back.”