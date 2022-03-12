NEW YORK (WJHL) – Virginia Tech was on the outside looking in for the NCAA Tournament entering Saturday, but the Hokies earned their way into the Big Dance with a 82-67 win over Duke Saturday night at the Barclays Center.

The Hokies led 42-39 heading into the break with junior guard Hunter Cattoor leading the charge. The Orlando native finished with a game-high 31 points. He shot 11-16 from the field, including 7-9 from behind the arc.

He got some help from senior forward Keve Aluma, who finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds. These two were the only Hokies that scored double figures.

Duke was led by freshman sensation Paolo Banchero with the forward tallying 20 points and five rebounds.

This is the first ACC title for Virginia Tech, who joined the conference in the 2003. This is the first conference tournament title since the Hokies won the Metro Conference in 1979.