The Cavs had four games left in the month, including a home showdown with Catawba on December 16

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – In the midst of a two-game winning streak, the UVA-Wise women’s basketball team decided to postpone the rest of the December slate in conjunction with COVID-19 protocols Friday afternoon.

The Cavaliers along with the rest of the schools impacted by this decision are currently working to reschedule the contests.

Wise didn’t get the best start of the season with a loss to Tusculum, but the Cavs went on to beat Coker and Wingate.