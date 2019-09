The Cavilers captured their season opener for the fourth time in the last five seasons with the 40-22 victory

WISE, Va (WJHL) – For the first time since 2016, UVA-Wise didn’t commit at turnover at home and ball security was crucial in the Cavaliers’ 40-22 victory over Chowan on Saturday at Carl Smith Stadium.

Wise hopes to keep this momentum going next Saturday when it travels to Tennessee Tech.